LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Passport Health Plan, the primary manager of Medicaid benefits in the Louisville area, will be converted into a for-profit company under a deal with Evolent Health, a Washington DC-based health plan administrator.
Evolent will buy 70% of Passport for $70 million, according to terms the companies were expected to announce Wednesday morning.
The change is intended to be invisible to the roughly 300,000 low-income people – including 200,000 in the Louisville region – who get Medicaid health coverage through Passport, according to a source close to Passport.
Founded in 1997, Passport is controlled by a group of nonprofit Louisville-area healthcare providers – the University of Louisville and two of its affiliates, Norton Healthcare, the nonprofit that formerly owned Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s Healthcare and the Louisville-Jefferson County Primary Care Association.
Those organizations, called “sponsors” of Passport, will retain a 30% stake in Passport under the deal announced Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Passport emerged from a bruising battle with Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration over cuts the state imposed in 2018 to Medicaid payment rates in the Louisville region.
After Passport said it was on track to fall apart financially, the administration gave Medicaid contractors a payment increase in April that stabilized Passport’s finances and removed the immediate threat of insolvency.
Even so, Passport said the cuts did lasting damage and continued a lawsuit against Bevin’s administration, which seeks compensation for the financial hit.
Evolent is prepared to put money into Passport if needed to keep the organization in line with capital requirements dictated by regulators, according to a news release.
Passport CEO Mark Carter will not continue to lead the organization after Evolent takes over, a source said.
Passport and Evolent already have close ties. About 450 of the roughly 600 people who work at Passport’s headquarters in southern Jefferson County are actually Evolent employees.
In 2016, Passport and Evolent said they would join to make Louisville the headquarters of Evolent’s growing line of business helping Medicaid plans like Passport perform better. At the time, Passport received stock in Evolent valued at $15 million.
Earlier this year during the feud with Bevin’s administration, Carter said Evolent helped Passport stay afloat by granting a substantial discount on the fees Passport pays Evolent for subcontracted employees.
The conversion of Passport from non-profit to for-profit status will have to be approved by Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office, a source said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the Evolent deal means for Passport’s stalled construction of a new headquarters building and health and wellbeing campus at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville.
A source said Evolent won’t abandon the site, but may have a different vision for the property.