LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was no secret that the Louisville Metro Police Department has a strained relationship with the Black community, and that officer morale is low.
But a $190,000 independent review of LMPD released last week underscores those and many other issues facing the department.
"What's striking is that now, it's all in black and white to be studied and to be used as a roadmap going forward," WDRB reporter Chad Mills says on the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast.
On the latest of the show, Mills and WDRB.com criminal justice reporter Jason Riley break down the key findings from the LMPD "top-to-bottom" audit and discuss what changes may be ahead for the department in the short run and over the long term.
