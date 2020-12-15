LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The plan to pay off hundreds of millions of dollars in construction debt and maintain the new Ohio River bridges calls for an ever-increasing stream of revenue from tolls paid by drivers who use the spans.
But the pandemic has meant that fewer people are commuting to work, and toll collections are decreasing -- not increasing, as projected -- from last year.
That's caused "concern but not alarm" among state officials in Kentucky and Indiana, according to WDRB.com reporter Marcus Green.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, Green talks about his latest deep dive into traffic and revenue data for the two new bridges.
"For now, neither state is hitting any kind of a panic button, and they are not prepared to say this is going to be any kind of a long-term problem," Green says on the show.
