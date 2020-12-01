LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After the deaths of Louisville residents Breonna Taylor and David McAtee earlier this year, Mayor Greg Fischer decided that Louisville Metro police would no longer investigate whether its officers were justified when firing their weapons to injure or kill in the line of duty.
“Our citizens deserve more transparency and accountability with the investigative process into officer-involved shootings,” Fischer said as he announced the change in July.
But, is it working out that way?
WDRB reporter Travis Ragsdale explores this issue in the latest episode of our news podcast, Uncovered by WDRB.
Kentucky State Police is now handling LMPD shooting investigations, and in the first case since the new protocol, the agency was slow to release body camera footage.
The footage of LMPD officer Harry Seeders fatally shooting Brian Allen Thurman, 49, during a traffic stop in the Portland neighborhood was not released until Nov. 30, more than a week after the Nov. 22 incident.
In prior shootings, LMPD has had a policy of releasing body camera footage – if it exists – within 24 hours.
On the podcast, Ragsdale explains what led to the change in how shootings are investigated, and why the partnership between state police and Louisville Metro has gotten off to a rocky start.
“It’s all been frankly very bizarre since this shooting happened. We knew that this was eventually going to happen, where Kentucky State Police was going to take over one of these investigations for the first time,” Ragsdale says on the show. “What we didn’t realize is, there is seemingly a disconnect between state police and Louisville Metro government as to how this is supposed to work.”
