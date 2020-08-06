Crystal Rogers collection of photos

Crystal Rogers 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The case of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers took an unexpected turn Thursday as federal agents served a number of search warrants in Nelson County and the FBI took control of the investigation.

WDRB's Fallon Glick has covered the case since Rogers disappeared in 2015.

Fallon Glick - Anchor

In a bonus episode Uncovered, our news podcast, Glick explains the history of the case and how the new developments might finally point to a conclusion.

