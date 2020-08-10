LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Voters in the Jefferson County Public Schools taxing district will get an opportunity to approve or deny the proposed 7-cent property tax rate increase.
Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw's office verified 38,507 signatures of the 40,320 submitted by the group No JCPS Tax Hike on July 10. The committee needed 35,517 signatures to place the proposed tax rate increase on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Increasing the property tax rate from 73.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value to 80.6 center per $100 is expected to generate $51.5 million more in revenue for Kentucky's largest school district, a 9.5 percent uptick from last year.
JCPS will have 10 days to challenge Holsclaw's finding that the petition received enough signatures to place the tax rate increase before voters.
