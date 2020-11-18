LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A mechanic at UPS’ Centennial ground operations hub off Outer Loop was killed in a workplace accident about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the company confirmed.
“This is a tragic situation, and we offer our deepest condolences to the employee’s family at this difficult time,” UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said in a statement. “Safety is one of our core values at UPS, and we are working with relevant authorities to determine what happened.”
The Centennial ground hub is clearinghouse for packages traveling by truck and delivery car. The hub is located near UPS Worldport, the company’s global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
UPS spent $310 million to expand the Centennial hub in 2019, about tripling its footprint to 1 million square feet. The facility can sort up to 85,000 packages per hour.
This story will be updated as we learn more.