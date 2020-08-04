LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they arrested an adult and a juvenile Tuesday after a morning carjacking and an afternoon robbery.
According to a news release, LMPD received a report of a carjacking at gunpoint near the intersection of Bannon Crossings Drive and Bufflehead Way, not far from Bardstown Road, at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said they also were called to an armed robbery around 1:45 p.m. on Snaffle Bit Court, not far from Polo Fields Lane. Police said the robbers' vehicle matched the description of the vehicle that was reported stolen that morning.
LMPD's air unit, along with LMPD officers and Oldham County Police, followed the vehicle as it traveled into Oldham County and back into Jefferson County.
The suspects ran into a wooded area of Lake Louisvilla, where they were taken into custody, not far from Westport Road.
LMPD is investigating whether the suspects were involved in other incidents that occurred on Tuesday. Police did not immediately identify the adult.
UPDATE: This story was updated to indicate that police arrested a juvenile and adult. Police initially said they arrested two juveniles.
