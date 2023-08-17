LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - One person is dead after a single car crash on Dixie Highway.
Shively Police said in a release that the crash happened in the 4100 block of Dixie Highway near Garrs Lane around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the vehicle hit a utility pole, causing power outages in the area.
One person died at the scene. Another person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
