LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 100 block of West Broadway in downtown Louisville Saturday night.
The incident took place just before 9:30 p.m.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and died from gunshot wounds according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Police say they believe they have accounted for everyone involved in the incident.
No further information has been released at this time.
