LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on I-65 North in Henryville, Indiana.
It happened at mile marker 21, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.
Huls said air conditioning units fell off a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer and onto a car.
Police believe the driver of the car that was hit by the AC units was then hit by a semi after exiting the vehicle, Huls said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The northbound lanes were shut down while crews cleared the scene, but reopened around 7 a.m.
