LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big flames from an RV fire stopped traffic Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 71 in Louisville.
The St. Matthews Fire Department was called to the right shoulder of the interstate just before Zorn Avenue at about 2:40 p.m. A WDRB photojournalist captured video of the fire engulfing the vehicle.
The man driving the RV was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries.
Traffic was stopped while fire crews put out the flames. A column of black smoke could be seen rising from the area.
I-71 has reopened.
