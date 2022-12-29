LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot dead in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning near Madison, Indiana.
According to Bob Courtney, the mayor of Madison, the shooting took place in the parking lot of Madison Precision Products shortly after 11 a.m. That's at 94 East 400 North, just north of the Madison city limits.
The business is an aluminum die casting factory.
Courtney said the shooting was the result of a fight between the victim and another person on the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
A witness said an ambulance was on the scene as well as two people in handcuffs. It's not clear at this time if anyone has been charged in connection with the crime.
"This appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public or anyone else at the facility," Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said.
Representatives of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the Madison Police Department and the Indiana State Police were all on the scene.
This story will be updated.
