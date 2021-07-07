LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 10-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle in Scottsburg on Wednesday.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to South Lake Road around 5:30 p.m. on a report that a juvenile pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near the Scottsburg Lake, Sheriff Jerry Goodin said in a Facebook post.
Goodin said a 10-year-old boy was allegedly hit by a 17-year-old. He was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital where he later died.
The 17-year-old was not injured. Indiana State Police are reconstructing the scene, Goodin said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
