LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business owner donated $100,000 to update some basketball courts in west Louisville.
Part of the money has already been used to resurface the court at Portland Park and add a new half-court facility at Charles Young Park. The money will also be used for upgrades at LaPorte Park and E. Leland Taylor Park.
Supporters of the projects said it's important that kids have an outlet to stay out of trouble.
"The violence and everything that happened in our community, we just want to make sure the kids know that it's important they focus on school work, respect their parents, stay off the streets and don't get into anything that can get them in a lot of trouble," said Robbie Valentine, a former University of Louisville basketball player.
David Keuber, who owns Planet Fitness franchises and is a co-founder of Sun Tan City, donated the money. He made the donation in honor of his son, Kyle, who died in an accident in 2019.
"Two of Kyle's greatest passions were basketball and serving others, especially children," Kueber said in a news release Tuesday. "It's our family's hope that these improvements will give children of all ages a safer place to play the game of basketball and make memories that last a lifetime."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.