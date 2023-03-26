LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A "village" in southern Indiana helped a 100-year-old veteran move into a new home in Jeffersonville.
Andy Vergara is a 100-year-old U.S. Army veteran. He's from Puerto Rico and was part of a group known as the Borinqueneers, a group who fought for the right to enlist.
Vergara parachuted into Normandy in World War II.
"You're jumping in, and you're on your own," his wife Stephena Vergara said.
He served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War twice, the Dominican Civil War and the Grenade Revolution. Vergara has received two Congressional Medals of Honor, one from Korea and another from the U.S.
After living in Florida for more than 30 years, the couple just moved into a new home in Jeffersonville to be closer to family.
The man who helped so many is now receiving help from others. Some Boys Scouts helped the family move into the new home.
"It's overwhelming, but it's a good overwhelming feeling," Stephena said. "It's just heartwarming to have because these people don't even know us. It's out of the goodness of their heart."
The Clarksville Army Recruiting Office, Jeffersonville American Legion and Mission BBQ also helped out.
The Boy Scouts will return to install a ramp.
