LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Christmas, a World War II veteran is asking for a special gift.
Horace Harrod Sr., 105, is asking for Christmas cards this December.
The Crestwood man served in World War II nearly 80 years ago.
"We just took all kinds of basic training," Harrod said.
He landed on Normandy Beach with the 28th Infantry Division about a week after D-Day, June 6, 1944. That division was credited with the liberation of Paris.
"Although they never fired a shot according to my dad, he said they marched them up and down the streets of Paris just to let the Parisians see that the Americans were there," Horace Harrod Jr. said.
The division went through Belgium, Luxemburg and was one of the first into Germany fighting in what was known as the Battle of Schmidt.
"When we went into Schmidt, we didn't have no trouble," Harrod Sr. said. "By the time we got into Schmidt, they were giving up just as fast as we could handle them. We were capturing the Germans."
While Harrod laughs sometimes with his son retelling stories, he knows what his service really means.
"How many have the ability to enjoy their dad for this long?" Harrod Jr. said. "He's just been a treasure. He's a hero to us."
At 105 years old, Horace can't get out much anymore. But he has been enjoying Christmas cards. He wants even more.
"Pretty soon, there won't be any World War II vets still around, so it means a lot to know that people still remember them and think about them, and it's just fun for a stranger to read a card to dad, them thanking him for his service," Harrod Jr. said.
People wanting to send a Christmas card to Horace can mail letters here:
Horace Harrod
6206 Hillcrest Court
Crestwood, KY 40014
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.