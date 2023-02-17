LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clothing, blankets, food and medical supplies left Louisville on a UPS plane Friday, headed to help those devastated by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Local nonprofits SOS International, WaterStep, Love the Hungry and Operation Backpack4Kids joined agencies from across the world in contributing supplies.
Those supplies also include water purification equipment, tents and tarps.
Friday's flight, chartered by the UPS Foundation, has about 140,000 pounds of humanitarian aid on board.
"The folks over there in Turkey really need our help," said Capt. Mark Lund, the UPS pilot for the aid flight. "And so I think this is a little bit more precious cargo than what we normally would take."
The flight is set to arrive in Turkey around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
