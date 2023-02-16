LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local organizations have come together to send supplies to Turkey and Syria following last week's deadly earthquakes.
The SOS organization, Waterstep, Love The Hungry, Red Cross and the UPS Foundation are sending over 24,000 pounds of supplies overseas.
On Thursday, the groups loaded up 200,000 medical items, 80 BleachMakers, 70,000 meals and 800 wool blankets that will be given out at hospitals in Turkey.
"When we're called upon to provide help, that's what we do," SOS President and CEO Denise Sears said. "Whether it's a middle school needing teaching supplies, families devastated in Turkey or war torn zone in Ukraine. It's all about making sure that what we're doing is helping others with the tools that we have in an effective and responsible way."
The death toll in Turkey and Syria currently is over 40,000.
