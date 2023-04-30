LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior at Spencer County High School died in a car crash on Saturday night.
Nathan Wimsatt, 18, died in a car crash, according to a Facebook post by Spencer County High School. Wimsatt was a student-athlete at the school in Taylorsville, playing soccer and tennis.
"[Nathan] was a beloved member of our school community and will be greatly missed by all," Spencer County High School posted. "Please be in prayer for Nathan's family, our students, and our staff as we face the grief that the coming days will bring."
Grief counselors will be available at the school's library to provide support for staff and students on Monday.
Spencer County High School will be delaying KSA testing to focus on the well-being of the school's students and staff.
