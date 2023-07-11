LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Hardin County on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said the crash happened in the 3600 block of Shepherdsville Road around 6:07 p.m. Police said Hunter Bailey, 27, was traveling north on the road in a 2005 Toyota Corolla when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason.
Bailey, from Hardin County, crashed into Lisa Pearman, who was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger. Bailey died at the scene while Pearman, 54, was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Pearman later died at the hospital.
Shepherdsville Road was closed for several hours as KSP investigated the crash.
