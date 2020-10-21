LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Eastern Kentucky University campuses are offering Wi-Fi access to kindergarten through high school students to reduce pandemic-related learning challenges.
Students near the university’s Corbin and Manchester campuses can now get Wi-Fi access for free.
“We have areas just a few minutes from (the EKU Corbin campus) side roads on this bypass that have no internet accessibility," said Ramona Davis, assistant director of the campus' south and east regions. "So, even though schools may provide equipment to the students, if they don't have Wi-Fi, it's not doing them a lot of good."
Students of all ages can access Wi-Fi around the clock from the parking lots or other outdoor spaces such as picnic tables. High schoolers can even go inside the buildings.
“Those students, we're allowing to come into our lobby as long as they make appointments ahead of time and abide by, of course, our COVID rules,” Davis said. “We're allowing 10 students at a time to come in any time during our operating hours.”
Davis said she hopes this effort shows the university's support for its community, according to a story by LEX18.
High school students who want to access indoor Wi-Fi at either of the campuses can call to reserve times.
For the EKU Manchester campus, call 606-598-8122. For the Corbin campus, call 606-528-0551.
