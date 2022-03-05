LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment complex early Saturday Morning.
Around 12:15 a.m., police responded to reports of two people down inside of an apartment on Yorktown Terrace. Officers found two men dead at the scene from what police say "appears to be foul play."
The victims' names and ages have not been released. No one has been arrested. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip through the online portal.
