LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a fire at a home near Algonquin Park.
The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday on South 24th Street near Algonquin Parkway. A teenaged neighbor told WDRB News he saw an orange glow outside his window, and called 911. He also yelled for people inside the burning home to warn them.
Fire crews arrived five minutes after receiving the call to find heavy flames coming from the single-story home. One person, a teenaged girl, had evacuated the building. Another person, found in the bedroom, was rescued, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department. Both were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.
Firefighters then found two other people dead inside the home, Cooper said. It took 27 firefighters 38 minutes to bring the fire under control. The home suffered extensive damage, Cooper said, and a nearby home also had minor damage.
At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined, but we're told it may have started in the back of the home. Arson officials continue to investigate.
Cooper says it appears that there were no working smoke detectors inside the home. The Louisville Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms to homeowners in Louisville.
Test your smoke alarm, and call 311 to request a free fire safety check and have a smoke alarm installed.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.