The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 11000 block of Leitchfield Road, also known as U.S. Highway 62, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.
A Ford Mustang crossed the center line on Leitchfield Road and hit a Chevy Avalanche head-on for unknown reasons, according to Captain Marvin Rhinehart.
Two people were in each vehicle. The driver and passenger of the Ford Mustang, Grayson County residents who have not been identified yet, died at the scene.
The occupants of the Chevy Avalanche, who are Hardin County residents, were both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, Rhinehart said.
The Hardin County Sherriff's Office reconstruction team is investigating what caused the crash.
