LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were killed in a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 264 eastbound near Dixie Highway, according to police.
Shively Police spokesman Patrick Allen says two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that shut down the interstate for multiple hours. According to Metrosafe, at least one person was transported to the hospital.
At least three cars were involved in the accident that occurred around 6:50 p.m. All lanes of the interstate remained closed as of 9:15 p.m.
Shively Police is investigating the crash.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.