LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new COVID-19 test sites are opening in Jefferson County.
One new site is located at at St. Stephen Church on South 15th Street. It will offer drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Both rapid antigen and PCR tests will be available for free.
The other location is inside Shively City Hall on Dixie Highway. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also operate on Tuesdays and Fridays in February.
You need an ID to get a test, but you don't have to make an appointment.
