Alexander Cox and James Rawlings (Source: Taylor County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Campbellsville, Kentucky, a couple of months ago.

According to the Campbellsville Police Department, police were called to a home on Hill Street in Campbellsville on Tuesday, July 21, on a shooting report.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 27-year-old James Carman, who had been shot to death. Carman was pronounced dead at the scene by Taylor County Coroner Daniel Cook.

On Tuesday, police arrested two men -- 21-year-old James Rawlings and 20-year-old Alexander D. Cox -- and charged them with murder in connection with the shooting.

Both men are currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

