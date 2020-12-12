LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after two teenage girls were shot in the Fairdale area early Saturday morning.
Around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8700 block of James R Road, off Outer Loop. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two teenage girls who had been shot. The victims were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
