LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky basketball signees were involved in a major fight that broke out during a New Jersey basketball game.
This happened during a game between Camden and Eastside high schools. It started in the second quarter when a Camden player punched a Eastside player.
Video of the fight was tweeted by @TheRufusJones.
Camden High breaks out in brawl vs eastside. #djwagner #camden pic.twitter.com/uVV4CEhB4o— Rufus Jones (@TheRufusJones) February 17, 2023
Aaron Bradshaw (No. 2) was seen holding back D.J. Wagner (No. 21) during the fight.
The rest of the game was suspended.
It's possible both teams could face serious penalties ahead of the state tournament. 24/7 Sports composite rankings have Wagner ranked third overall and Bradshaw fourth in the 2023 senior class.
Both are headed to Kentucky.
Wagner's grandfather is former University of Louisville basketball star Milt Wagner.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.