LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week.
The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.
Friday's winning numbers were: 2, 5, 29, 64, 69, with a Mega Ball of 18.
If the ticket-holder had also matched the Mega Ball number of 18, they would have won $36 million.
This is the second $1 million ticket sold in Kentucky in a week. Last Friday, a player in Richmond also won the game’s second prize.
Last Friday's drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions' history. A winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway in the Chicago suburb of Des Planes. As of Aug. 2, the lottery winner had not claimed their prize yet.
Kentucky Lottery officials said security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer where the winning ticket was sold. The name of the retailer will be released, once those checks are cleared.
"We're looking forward to greeting Kentucky's newest millionaire," Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said.
The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.
The winner should contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 on Monday to make arrangements to claim their prize.
