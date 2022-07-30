LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot.
With odds of 1 in 302.5 million, the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois. The total jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
One ticket sold in Richmond, Kentucky matched all five white balls drawn, according to Kentucky lottery officials. The name of the store the ticket was sold at has not been released yet.
Lottery officials said winners should sign the back of their ticket, and keep it in a safe location. Their prize has to be collected at the lottery's headquarters in Louisville.
"We are looking forward to greeting Kentucky's newest millionaire," Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said.
Twenty-six tickets hit the Match 5, and 6 tickets had the Match 5 + Megaplier.
Match 5 winners get a prize of $1 million before taxes. The Megaplier Prize is $2 million before taxes.
The Mega Millions jackpot has now dropped to $20 million. The next drawing is set for Tuesday.
Friday's winning numbers are: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, with a Mega Ball of 14.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines.
“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website. “We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”
The $1.28 billion jackpot is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.
If no one had hit the jackpot on Friday, lottery officials say the prize would have likely grown to $1.7 billion. This would have made it the nation’s largest lottery prize.
In Illinois, Instant Ticket prizes must be claimed within one year after the game’s announced end date. If a jackpot prize is not claimed within the required time limit, each participating state in the Mega Millions® game will get back all the money that state contributed to the unclaimed jackpot.
Each state uses its unclaimed lottery prizes for different purposes. According the Kentucky Lottery, the majority of the funds goes to college scholarships.
According to the Illinois Lottery, those who win a prize of $250,000 or greater in the state can ask that their name and municipality be kept confidential. The request must be made at the time of claiming the prize on the Illinois Lottery Winner Claiming Form. If the request isn't made, the lottery will publicly reveal the winner's name, home city and amount won. However, winners' addresses, telephone numbers and other information won't be released.
It is still unknown who won Friday's drawing.
The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million. Approximately a third of that goes to federal taxes and then another slice goes to state taxes, depending on where the winner lives.
