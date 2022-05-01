LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is less than a week away, and Louisville is stepping into the world's spotlight.
The founding event of the Kentucky Derby Festival stepped off Sunday, and thousands showed up for the annual Pegasus Parade.
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade.
People lined Broadway for the parade, and they could feel the excitement.
From fire trucks to Ethan the dog, at times it was more of a roller derby on the street.
There was something for everyone at the first fully attended parade since 2019.
"It's like some type of normalcy," Esther Johnson said. "We're getting back to some type of normalcy."
Johnson and her husband, Ronald, set up a few minutes early to get a good spot for their first one in 15 years.
"We're excited to be here," she said.
Deanne Weeks and her husband, Mike, celebrated his birthday in Louisville for the first time, all the way from Montana.
"We came for opening night at the races, and we're taking in all of the festivities that we can," Weeks said. "The marching band is actually my favorite."
Even people who grew up going to the parade were happy to be enjoying it once again.
"This is the biggest event that we do have that is great for everyone to come out and have a great time and have fun, laugh and giggle," Gary Coffee said.
"It's inspirational, because you don't really get things like this. Today in this world, there is a lot of things that's going on, but when we have nice events like this we come together and make it happen."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.