LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first shipment of the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pins arrive in Louisville on Thursday.
Pegasus Pins started in 1973 as an awareness campaign for the Kentucky Derby Festival and are now entering their 50th year. The pins are one of four primary sources of funding for the community celebration.
The pins are scheduled to arrive at the Evans Williams Bourbon Experience on Thursday morning. During the event, officials will hand-dip special edition bottles of the Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon in gold wax to mark the festival's 50th anniversary.
Each bottle will feature a a gold pin sealed into the wax. The community can purchase the bottles and pins inside the store starting March 3.
Starting March 7, Pegasus pins will be available at several locations around Louisville, including Kroger, Meijer and Walgreens. For a full list of locations, click here.
The Festival will give away 10 grand prizes over the course of eight weeks and any 2022 Pegasus Pin can win.
Among the prizes are:
- Main Event Entertainment $2,500 Gift Card
- Commonwealth Credit Union $2,500 VISA Gift Card
- Ashley HomeStore $3,000 Shopping Spree
- Kroger $2,500 Fuel Card
- Meijer $3,000 Shopping Spree
- Kroger $2,500 Grocery Card
- Kentucky Derby Festival $5,000 Cash Prize
Those who get a Gold Pegasus Pins are eligible for a a 2022 Honda HR-V.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.