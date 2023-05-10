LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after 21 dogs were found dead in and around her home.
Morgan Barrick, 26, was arrested Friday and has since bonded out. She's listed as the owner of Golden Grove Kennels, where she breeds, boards and trains dogs.
Cheyenne Collins loved her dog Cane, who she said became a victim of animal cruelty.
"He was incredible," Collins cried. "He didn't deserve this, and that guilt will never, it will never go away."
Collins said her dog was one of 19 dead dogs found in a Radcliff home last Friday. Some of the dogs were found in garbage bags.
"I close my eyes, and I see him crying for me," Collins said. "I can't sleep, I can't eat, like it's been a lot. It's been a lot."
Animal control officers found two other dogs dead in a van. The smell still lingered five days later.
Collins said her dog was only identifiable by his microchip number. She was told Cane was likely eaten by another dog.
"He was an incredible dog, there was no reason for any of this to happen, and it could have been easily avoided," Collin said.
Morgan Barrick, 26, is facing 35 counts of animal cruelty. She was terminated from her basketball coaching job at John Hardin High School earlier this week. It's not the first time she's been charged with animal cruelty. She also has a case pending from 2021.
Collins said she and Barrick co-owned Cane, and part of their agreement was that she had to board him with her.
"Guilt, a whole lot of guilt, because I just wish I would've gone against her word, like my agreement with her and just kept him because he would be safe," Collins said. "I'd have my best friend still, and now I don't."
Animal control officers found 14 other dogs so malnourished that their ribs and hips could be seen. It's something the officers hadn't experienced before.
"They had to regroup," said Mike McNutt, director of Hardin County Animal Care and Control. "Again, this is what we do. We do care. The three officers that were there are some of the best guys I've ever been able to work with, and for it to affect them like it did. It was a late night for all of us even the ones that weren't there. We were all talking to each other and all concerned about each other."
McNutt said he has never walked into a situation like it in his 35-year career.
"I've walked into cruelty cases where there were animals in less than desirable," McNutt said. "But I've never seen anything like this."
The dogs that were rescued are now at the shelter in recovery.
Barrick is expected to be back in court on May 24.
"I don't see how someone could live in a home and sleep and eat and normally go to work and everything when your house is full of dogs begging for help," Collins said.
To help the animals rescued from the home, people can donate to Hardin County Animal Shelter. To donate, click here. The shelter is also looking for Purina dog food. Food donations can be dropped off at the shelter.
