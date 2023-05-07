LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman, who breeds and trains dogs, is facing animal cruelty charges and this isn't the first time.
Morgan Barrick, 26, was arrested Friday and has since bonded out. She's listed as the owner of the Golden Grove Kennels as a breeder and trainer.
Court records show she was previously charged with animal cruelty in late 2021.
According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website, Barrick is the head coach of John Hardin High School's freshman girl's basketball team and an assistant for the varsity team.
Now, people are coming forward saying this could have been prevented. WDRB spoke with a woman who said she paid Barrick thousands of dollars and her dog Cyrus ended up dead in her care.
"He was being starved and tortured," Maryann Carter-Laventure said. "He had burnt testicles, burns on his abdomen, burns on his nose and he was starved from 140 pounds to 96 pounds."
Barrick is expected to be in court Monday morning.
