LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville startup that is being dubbed "the Uber of dentistry" is now expanding across the country thanks to a capital investment.
Dr. Kwane Watson started Kare Mobile a couple years ago with the goal of reaching underserved areas.
“We believe that oral health care equity is a huge issue,” said Watson, CEO of Kare Mobile. “And we want to help solve that. And in the west end in particular, where 90% of the practices have closed over the last 10 years, we know there’s a huge need.”
So Kare Mobile is a full dentist office on wheels, making it possible to fill a cavity from the convenience of your driveway. The vans are outfitted with everything needed to do cleanings, fillings, X-rays and virtual consultations. Watson started with one van and now has three covering Jefferson County and nearby counties.
“The patients are loving it," he said. "We’ve seen over 1,000 in this community in the last couple years."
And that number is expected to spike in the near future, because Kare Mobile is expanding its network nationwide. Render Capital, a venture fund in Louisville focused on supporting entrepreneurs, is investing $250,000 in the startup.
“Kwane is an amazing entrepreneur,” said Bryce Butler, a partner at Render Capital. “Now that he has some exciting investors on board, he’s going to be able to take that money and expand it into other markets. We believe it’s going to be profitable, and it’s an investment that is really, truly helping the community in a big way.”
The new vans are already hitting the road and expanding the Kare Mobile family. As part of a white label licensing agreement, existing dental practices can purchase a van and all the equipment and software necessary for $150,000. One arrived in Las Vegas, Nevada, in December. Practices in Tampa, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, will receive vans next, and there are agreements in other cities in the works for this summer.
