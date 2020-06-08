LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people are charged with looting a Louisville pharmacy last Thursday.
Jean-Pierre Crowdus, Frederick Eaves and Channel Lewis are accused of breaking into the CVS on Portland Avenue just after 1 a.m. on June 4.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, officers found Lewis in the driver's seat of a car parked outside the pharmacy while Crowdus and Eaves were inside.
Surveillance video reportedly showed the men using a crowbar to get inside before putting items from the pharmacy in a trash bag. One of the men also tried to get the safe open with the crowbar.
All three are now facing federal charges, including conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances. They're all from Louisville.
