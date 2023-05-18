LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville schools struggle to find teachers, 32 students are celebrating their new master's degrees and commitments to Jefferson County Public Schools.
With white roses, programs, and all of the pomp and circumstance — minus the cap and gown — students celebrated with their families after graduating on Thursday evening at the African American Heritage Center.
"It has been a journey for me," said Adrienne Young. "A year later, here I am with a master's degree certification in learning behavior disorder."
For the past year, Young has been enrolled in the Louisville Teacher Residency Program, a collaboration between JCPS and the University of Louisville College of Education. Adults with a job or a bachelor's degree in another field can get a master's degree in teaching in just one year with most of their tuition and fees covered. In return, graduates commit to teaching JCPS students for five years, easing the teaching shortage.
"I definitely want to make a difference. It's an opportunity for you to show other students and some of the similar neighborhoods that I've worked in and say 'Hey, here I am, certified teacher, I worked hard for this,'" Young said. "I lived in this neighborhood. I went to this school. So just for the public, for the community, to see a familiar face."
For Jacob Elmore, it's more than a job.
"It's kind of surreal," Elmore said. "It's very much a blessing. I am very happy to be here."
Nearly 37% of JCPS students are African American, but just over 12% of the district's full-time teachers are Black.
"So many teachers had a big impact on my life, and I just wanted to give back to my community," Elmore said. "So many people complain about a lot of things, but why would you complain when you can get out and make something happen."
Families celebrated loud and proud on Thursday as 32 students join JCPS' workforce.
"We all collaborate together and make sure that our future is better and that it is set up for success," said Young.
The 2022-23 graduating class will start teaching in JCPS schools in August for the 2023-24 school year. Up to 50 more students could be enrolled in the fourth cohort of the Louisville Teacher Residency Program. Those students will start class in June.
For more information about the program, click here. An open house for those interested in joining is being held Thursday, May 25, from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. To register for the session, email louisvilleteacherresidency@jefferson.kyschools.us
