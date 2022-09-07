LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning near the Tractor Supply in Paoli.
ISP Sgt. David Henderson said officers responded to the report of a man down at the Tractor Supply on North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The man, who has been identified as 38-year-old Joshua Wade, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not believe foul play is suspected.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.
