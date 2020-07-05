LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protests continued in Louisville for a 39th night on Sunday, with protesters demanding justice over the killing of Breonna Taylor and calling for police reform.
The protests remained largely peaceful over the weekend, with protesters taking nightly marches through downtown Louisville before ending back at Jefferson Square Park.
Last weekend, police and city officials began enforcing Jefferson Square Park closures at 11 p.m., which resulted in several arrests after police say some protests were found in the park after hours.
LMPD told WDRB that one person was arrested Friday night on a criminal trespassing charge.
