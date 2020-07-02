LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another night of protests at Jefferson Square Park took on a block party atmosphere before Louisville Metro Police officers filed into the park to enforce its 11 p.m. closure.
Police and protesters offer differing accounts of what occurred.
According to Sgt. Lamont Washington, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, a total of 12 people were arrested overnight.
Washington said protesters remained mainly in Jefferson Square and caused "little disruption." He said two people were arrested after they caused damage to the police memorial by dousing the eternal flame.
On Thursday morning, WDRB photojournalist Frank Stamper reported seeing eight officers guarding the memorial as repairs were conducted. An officer on the scene said it would take several hours to fix.
Protesters Wednesday night destroyed the eternal flame of the Police Memorial in Jefferson Square. Crews working to repair the memorial. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/QYstpXHv8E— Frank Stamper (@Cameraman_Frank) July 2, 2020
Washington said at 11 p.m., LMPD officers moved in to secure Jefferson Square, while protesters remained on the outside sidewalk of the park.
A man identifying himself as "RiotHeart Media," who said he had been streaming the protests for several weeks, offered his perspective.
"They showed up right at 11 like we expected," he said. "They circled up about 60 deep – riot gear – in the middle. There was still about 125-150 protesters. They decided to line the park. Law enforcement hung around for a while. They didn't really show any aggression or anything, at that moment."
"RiotHeart Media" said police and protesters, "Came to an agreement as long as we stayed out of the park, we're fine. Law enforcement started to back out. They ended up arresting one houseless man on the opposite corner, and that made them linger for another 20 minutes because of that."
Washington and "RiotHeart Media" both agree that protesters traveled to Founders Park near the intersection of South 5th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
"Protesters waited at the park, appearing to see if police would come and clear that park as well," Washington said.
"RiotHeart Media" describes the situation as "totally fine."
"Everyone was hanging out, having a good time," he said. "There was some people that were doing the call-and-response -- doing the chants -- but, like, everyone was totally peaceful. There wasn't any type of altercations. There wasn't any type of vandalism. There was nothing. It was just -- at that moment, it was maybe 30 protesters at most, down here."
Sgt. Washington says police eventually moved in.
"Just before 1 a.m., police did come and ask people to leave the park, making several other arrests, including three that were arrested with a stolen vehicle and stolen firearm," he said.
The arrests occurred when police dispersed a crowd at a small park along Armory Place and Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, according to WDRB reporter Chad Mills, who was on the scene. Before the arrests, witnesses say LMPD drove by to warn protesters that the park was closed. According to WDRB News Reporter Chad Mills' livestream from downtown Louisville, it appeared as if many of the people gathered at the small park were either on the edge of the park or standing on the sidewalk.
"There was two emergency response vehicles that drive by," "RiotHeart Media" said. "Through a bullhorn they mention all parks close after 11 ... So they did that twice, and then about 10 minutes later, three or four unmarked police vehicles parked on the west side of this park here at 5th and Muhammad. Eight – about eight officers – hopped out. They raced across to the middle of the park and then came up behind the 30-or-so protesters that were hanging out on the bikes and stuff."
He claims police came up behind them and "straight ambushed" them.
"You know, they took two people down immediately, planted them on their faces," he said. "I got a little bit of that footage. A few minutes later, a guy took off running, so about 10 officers chased him across two different streets. He ended up tripping, so they didn't get a chance to slam him. But he ended up tripping, and then they got him on his face and got some zip-ties on him."
A citizen journalist with MilkyMess TV, a Facebook page that streams the nightly protests, was arrested when law enforcement moved in. An LMPD officer on the scene told WDRB News that she was arrested for trespassing in the park.
"I think it's a gross misuse of force, says RiotHeart Media. "I think that Louisville Metro Police Department is using militarized tactics on civilians."
Washington said police made "several other arrests" at the park, including three who were arrested with a stolen vehicle and a stolen firearm.
At 8 p.m., earlier in the day, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were seen running in the area of Metro Hall. Witnesses told WDRB News that a commotion ended with authorities firing pepper balls to clear the scene.
Back at Jefferson Square, a DJ began spinning tracks, from "Wobble" by V.I.C. to "Freedom" by Beyoncé, while dozens danced along. The music was provided by GOODProjects, a Washington D.C.-based group that is touring the country to lead demonstrations for racial justice.
Wednesday afternoon, the group had joined local community activist Christopher 2X and his Game Changers organization for a discussion with FBI Louisville about its investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid on her apartment in March.
Wednesday evening, however, the group turned its attention to uplifting those gathered at Jefferson Square Park with song and dance. In between songs, the DJ led the crowd in chants of, "No justice, no peace" and "Black lives matter."
"You know what we're here for," the DJ said before leading chants.
Protesters also held a moment of silence for Tyler Gerth, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed on June 27 while photographing demonstrations in the park. Demonstrators raised their fists and bowed their heads for Gerth, a participant in marches.
Members of GOODProjects began packing up their tour bus as 11 p.m. drew near, and demonstrators urged one another to leave the park and stand on the sidewalk, where authorities have said they would leave protesters alone. LMPD officers walked down Sixth Street toward the park as the park's closure took effect.
One man remained in the square as officers reached the surrounding sidewalk and headed toward the park's center. A fellow demonstrator ran over to the man, grabbed him by the arm and dragged him to the sidewalk to prevent him from being taken into custody.
With the officers in the middle of the park, demonstrators gathered on the sidewalk. Many livestreamed with their phones, and some started dialogue with police. Some officers handed protesters water, and there was one instance where an officer prayed with people.
Shortly thereafter, protesters walked through downtown to spread their message. Members of the group instructed one another to stay on sidewalks and to not block traffic. When the group arrived at the park along Armory Place and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, demonstrations remained peaceful with some chanting.
