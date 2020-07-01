LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reckless behavior, aggressive maneuvers and failure to disperse: those are the some of the reasons police gave for arresting 20 protesters Tuesday night.
Sgt. Lamont Washington, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says it started when a mobile caravan -- at one point made up of 200 vehicles -- began exhibiting "unsafe behavior." That behavior included aggressive driving, driving on sidewalks and illegal traffic maneuvers, according to Washington.
Police say the caravan formed at Waterfront Park before driving eastbound.
"At various times throughout the evening, police diverted the caravan in different directions -- each time met with aggressive behavior and witnessing extremely dangerous behavior -- including riding down the freeway at high rates of speed with people on top of vehicles," Washington said, in a statement.
At one point, as an officer was attempting to divert the traffic, a vehicle in the caravan hit an LMPD cruiser. Washington said it happened at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Blankenbaker Parkway.
In downtown Louisville, police moved to clear protesters in Jefferson Square Park at 11:30 p.m., when the area is closed. A WDRB crew on the scene witnessed police tow a van parked on South 6th Street. That appeared to agitate the protesters, and police claim they began throwing bottles and other items at officers, as well as trash on the streets.
Below is the police account of what happened:
"At Jefferson Square, a group of protesters remained and were joined again by members of the caravan," Washington said, in a statement. "Officers initially stood back to monitor the group. At some point, protesters began yelling, throwing bottles and other dangerous objects at the officers, overturning trashcans and other antagonistic behaviors. LMPD moved in to disband the group and made several arrests for unlawful assembly."
Washington said the caravan then returned to downtown and one of the vehicles rammed an armored SWAT vehicle on the scene. The suspects fled the scene, according to Washington, but eventually the driver and four accomplices were captured.
No officers were injured in the incident, Washington said.
"The downtown area was secured about 12:30 a.m. and LMPD maintained a presence in the area," Washington said.
Washington said the following demonstrators were arrested late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning:
- Ronald Washington III
- Elijah Grady
- Matthew J. Bingle
- Chea Woodfolk
- Mortez D. Miles
- Stephen Bradford
- Latoya Wray
- Kerry Fearnington
- Tierra Fearnington
- Peter Knight
- Jason Downey
- Jordan Estes
- Cameron Fries
- Savannah Hughes
- Olivia Kamer
- Mally Brumback
- Cortez Trabue Dickerson
- Braylin Hardin
- Dominique Williams
A juvenile was also taken into custody and eventually taken home.
Washington said of the 20 people arrested, six were from out of town.
Several individuals have contacted the newsroom accounts that differ from that of police. WDRB is working to verify all sides of Tuesday night's events.
This story will be updated.
