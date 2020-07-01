LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he tried to block traffic in a St. Matthews intersection and rammed a police vehicle.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Shelbyville Road, near Shelbyville Road Plaza.
St. Matthews Police say 26-year-old Abiel Twelde, of Louisville, was driving a silver Hyundai Elantra as part of a caravan of 100 vehicles traveling eastbound on Shelbyville Road through St. Matthews.
According to the arrest report, Twelde was traveling eastbound on Shelbyville Road, but crossed over into the westbound lanes several times and drove head-on into traffic in an effort to block the street. A St. Matthews Police officer tried to stop Twelde by activating lights and sirens, but he refused to yield, according to the report.
Eventually, two officers boxed Twelde in with their vehicles. At that point, police say he accelerated and rammed one of the police vehicles on the driver's side.
According to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson, one officer suffered cuts to his hand.
Twelde was arrested and charged with reckless driving, failure to give right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
