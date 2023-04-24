LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 3rd Street overpass near the University of Louisville, also known as "The Can Opener," claimed another semi truck on Sunday.
Another semi truck failed to make it under the overpass around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The overpass is notorious for ripping off the tops of countless semi trucks over the years, earning it the nickname, "The Can Opener."
It has a clearance of 12 feet on one side and 11 feet, 8 inches on the other. Signs were placed to warn drivers about the low clearance.
In 2021, the state announced funding that would go toward installing a height detection warning system, but there is still no timeline on that project.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.