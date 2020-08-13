LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A house explosion in Meade County injured four people on Thursday.
Brandenburg Police Chief Brian Haag tells WDRB that they received a call just before noon about a possible explosion on Old Ekron Road near the intersection of Happy Ridge Road.
When emergency crews arrived, they found four people injured. Two of the injured were taken by medical helicopter and two were transported in ambulances to hospitals in Louisville. The extent of their injuries is not known. At least one of the injured was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, according to EMA director Ron Dodson.
The house was extensively damaged. Haag says the cause of the explosion is not known and is under investigation, which may take time.
Meade County fire chief Chris Crawford is leading the investigation. He also serves as a deputy state fire marshal. LG&E was on site to help with the investigation, according to Dodson.
