LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Corky" Taylor is the fourth-generation owner of Peerless Distilling in downtown Louisville.
Taylor's great-grandfather Henry Kraver started Peerless in 1889 and was one of the few bourbon distillers allowed to sell bourbon for its medicinal properties during Prohibition.
Kraver, a Jewish man, also made sure his bourbon is Kosher, foods that are prepared following Jewish law and dietary restrictions. Taylor made sure to keep it that way, and all of the bourbon distilled today is still Kosher.
Taylor also petitioned to retain Peerless' DSP number, Distilled Spirits Plant, which is 50. Meaning Peerless is marked as the 50th distillery plant in Kentucky. For comparison, Angel's Envy is DSP number 20,022.
Peerless re-released its Double Oak bourbon Saturday. Taylor will be at the Distillery Saturday signing bottles too.
Last year, Peerless' Double Oak was named eighth-best whiskey in the world by Whiskey Advocate.
