LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old boy has died after a shooting Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say the investigation into the shooting on West Main Street is being handled by the Major Crimes Unit.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Main Street. When First Division officers arrived, they found the boy who had been shot in the cheek.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Norton Children's Hospital and went into surgery upon arrival, according to LMPD.
