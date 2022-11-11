LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 52 wildfires were burning across 28 counties in the state.
The fires cover about 6,000 acres, and Division of Forestry officials said people need to be careful about any sparks they might cause, LEX18 reported.
There have been more than 1,000 wildfires in Kentucky this year.
Ninety-nine-plus percent of the fires in Kentucky are caused by some activity humans," said Steve Kull with the Kentucky Division of Forestry. "It could be accidental, having a debris fire behind your house and it gets away, winds pick up.
Arsonists, just by nature, are somewhat secluded or will be a little more sneaky. So they'll set fires in isolated areas and a lot of times those will be bigger and harder to put out."
Officials also said other causes to wildfires aren't always as obvious, like dragging farm equipment.
The fall wildfire season continues through Dec. 15.
