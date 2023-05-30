LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close all westbound lanes of Interstate 64 from the Watterson Expressway to Story Avenue near the Cochran Tunnels this weekend.
Starting at 8 p.m. this Friday, June 2, the six-mile stretch of road will close for two weeks.
The closure starts from the Interstate 264 interchange to Story Avenue. Traffic will be diverted from I-64 West to the I-264 East or West ramps. The ramps from I-264 East and West to I-64 West will also be closed. The I-64 West on-ramp from Story Avenue will remain open.
Signs and detour routes will be put in place. The suggested detour, depending on a person's destination, is I-264 East to Interstate 71 South, then reconnecting to I-64 West.
KYTC said crews will be resurfacing the road and doing work through the Cochran Tunnel, such as replacing guardrails, and repaving. The agency said the work "will extend the life of the interstate and improve driver comfort on the roadway."
The road is scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. on Friday, on June 16, which is also the day the eastbound lanes will close in the same area for another two weeks for the same work.
KYTC said the last rehabilitation project of the highway was finished in 2001.
For more information about the project, and other ongoing projects across the city, click here.
